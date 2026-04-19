INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in New Era Energy Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

New Era Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEHC)

Shareholders should email [email protected] or see www.fmoorelaw.com

The investigation involves allegations that New Era failed to disclose several material events or items to investors. First, the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project. Second, the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme "to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico" by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs. Third, as a result, the Company's financial results were false and/or misleading. Fourth, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the truth was revealed, New Era's stock fell, harming investors.

If you own New Era Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEHC), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected] or (212) 709-8245.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]

www.fmoorelaw.com

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC