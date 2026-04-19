INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in New Fortress Energy Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

On May 15, 2025, New Fortress's stock price fell $4.27, or 63%, to close at $2.51 per share, thereby injuring investors. This substantial decline followed the May 14, 2025, release of the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results, which featured revenue of $470.5 million and failed to meet consensus expectations. Simultaneously, a Reuters report attributed the Company's "financial woes" to its failure to obtain liquefied natural gas for Latin American power-generation assets via long-term contracts. The article noted that because its credit was not investment-grade, New Fortress was forced to "acquire the gas at higher prices," further straining its financial position alongside the disappointing quarterly revenue figures.

If you own New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected] or (212) 709-8245.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

www.fmoorelaw.com

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC