INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Investigation About ?

BellRing develops, markets, and sells "convenient nutrition" products such as ready-to-drink ("RTD") protein shakes primarily under the brand name Premier Protein. The company, or certain of its officers, has allegedly represented that sales growth reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to "organic growth," "distribution gains," "incremental promotional activity," and "[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein" among other factors. It is alleged that at the same time, the company, or certain of its officers, downplayed the impact of competition on demand, insisting BellRing was not experiencing any significant changes in competition, and that in the RTD category particularly, BellRing possessed a "competitive moat," given that "the ready-to-drink category is just highly complex" and the products are "hard to formulate." As alleged, in truth, BellRing's reported sales were driven by its key customers stockpiling inventory and did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Following the destocking, BellRing admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.

On this news, the price of BellRing's shares fell $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

If you own BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR)

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

