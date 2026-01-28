INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV):

What is the Investigation About ?

On July 7, 2025, CoreWeave announced an agreement to acquire Core Scientific, to "significantly enhance operating efficiency and de-risk [its] future expansion, solidifying [its] growth trajectory." However, on October 30, 2025, Core Scientific announced that it had not received enough shareholder votes to approve the merger agreement with CoreWeave, terminating the merger.

Then, on November 10, 2025, after the market closed, CoreWeave released its third quarter 2025 financial results, announcing lowered revenue guidance for 2025 due to "delays related to a third-party data center developer who is behind schedule."

During market hours, on November 11, 2025, the Company's CEO revealed the delays concerned not just a single data center, as previously asserted, but a data center provider, with multiple data centers owned by the same provider potentially affected.

On December 15, 2025, the Wall Street Journal, revealed, among other things, that Core Scientific was the building partner behind the delayed data centers, and that it began flagging the delays nine months prior. The Wall Street Journal also revealed that other data centers would be delayed due to revised design plans.

On this news, CoreWeave's stock price fell $2.85, or 3.9%, to close at $69.50 per share on December 16, 2025.

