INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky is Investigating Lululemon Amid Athleisure E-Commerce Sales Halt

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) concerning the company's product development processes and supply chain management following a pause on e-commerce sales for the Company's new "Get Low" collection. Investors with concerns about Lululemon's business operations may click here for more information.

The global athleisure market, valued at approximately $350 billion, faces intensifying competition as Nike, Adidas, Athleta, and emerging direct-to-consumer brands compete for market share. Lululemon has historically differentiated itself through premium positioning, vertical retail integration, and technical fabric innovation. The company operates over 650 stores across more than 30 countries and generates approximately 42% of revenue through digital channels.

Product launches in the athletic apparel industry require coordination across design, manufacturing, inventory allocation, and quality assurance functions. A break down in any one of these areas will almost certainly have an impact on a company's sales and customer satisfaction. Industry analysts estimate that major apparel brands typically plan new collection launches 12-18 months in advance.

Lululemon's "Get Low" collection, launched in mid-January 2026, faced near immediate scrutiny. The Company boasted seamless technology that promised to give customers a sculpted look in weightless, fast-drying fabric. Customers were instantly disappointed, pointing out that there was no "getting low" in these leggings. Among the quality-control complaints were activities popular during workouts, such as squatting and bending, which customers pointed out could not be done without the leggings becoming overly revealing and see-through.

The investigation examines whether quality control processes and product claims operated as represented to investors. Apparel companies face particular challenges regarding public perception of their clothing. Lululemon is no stranger to facing this type of challenge. Back in 2024, the Company had to pull its "Breezethrough" leggings only weeks after their launch following quality-control issues and customer complaints.

Those with questions about Lululemon's operational performance may contact the firm for a confidential discussion.

