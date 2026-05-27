INVESTOR GROUP SERVICES (IGS) LAUNCHES AI PRACTICE, WELCOMES JUSTIN BASS AS CHIEF AI OFFICER

IGS expands capabilities to help private equity firms and portfolio companies harness AI as a strategic advantage.

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services (IGS), a leading private equity consulting firm specializing in value creation, portfolio optimization, and due diligence advisory, today announced the launch of the IGS AI Practice and specialized AI team. The AI Practice is a dedicated capability designed to help private equity firms and portfolio companies develop, prioritize, and execute AI strategies that drive measurable business outcomes.

Justin Bass, Chief AI Officer, Co-Head IGS AI Strategy Practice Hachem Alaoui, Partner, Co-Head IGS AI Strategy Practice

The team will be led by Justin Bass, Chief AI Officer, alongside Hachem Alaoui, Partner. Bass brings deep expertise in engineering and AI implementation, machine learning strategy, and enterprise technology transformation, while Alaoui brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic consulting, transaction advisory, and operational leadership across industries. Together, they significantly expand the firm's ability to guide clients through the full arc of AI adoption—from AI diligence, initial readiness assessments and opportunity identification through governance, change management, and scalable deployment. The IGS AI Practice is available to clients immediately.

"AI is now the most important consideration for risk or opportunity in an investment in many industries," said Matt Umscheid, CEO of IGS. "Investors need insightful assessments and clear roadmaps, and management teams need achievable solutions. Our AI Practice brings to life deep transaction (AI buy side and sell side diligence) and transformation expertise as well as engineering know-how. We are now a unique partner for investors and management teams with this new offering."

Justin Bass, Chief AI Officer, added: "The opportunity in front of us is significant. Most organizations are sitting on enormous potential to use AI to drive efficiency, sharpen decision-making, and unlock new sources of value, but they struggle to know where to start, how to prioritize, and what's real vs. hype. We bring the methodology and experience to build and implement real enterprise scale systems to help clients cut through the noise and build AI strategies that actually get implemented."

"We are pleased to see IGS expand its capabilities with the launch of the AI Practice," said Rob Zielinski, Managing Partner at Interlock Equity. "As AI continues to shape decision-making and operations across industries, this new offering strengthens IGS's ability to support clients as they evaluate and implement AI initiatives. The new practice is a natural extension of IGS's recognized advisory capabilities."

About Investor Group Services (IGS)

IGS provides commercial due diligence, portfolio value creation, and strategic advisory services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies. These groups rely on IGS for strategic insights, market intelligence, and research prowess to inform critical investment and strategic decisions. For additional information, please visit

www.igsinsights.com

About Interlock Equity

Interlock Equity is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm dedicated to partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based businesses. Since its founding in 2021, Interlock has built a strong track record of supporting passionate entrepreneurs whose companies provide mission-critical services aligned with long-term growth trends. Working collaboratively with management teams, Interlock delivers strategic and operational guidance to help businesses navigate the complexities and opportunities of rapid expansion. For additional information, please visit www.interlockequity.com.

SOURCE Investor Group Services