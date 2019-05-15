Investors And Biotech Leaders Gather In New York For Oppenheimer's Oncology Insight Summit

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will host its New York Oncology Insight Summit at The Barclay Intercontinental Hotel in New York City on May 16, 2019. This event will feature 1-on-1 on meetings with companies focused in the oncology space as well as hosting Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and panelists discussing the latest advances and challenges in the industry.

The gathering will showcase a diverse mix of companies representing insight and focus across a range of research areas. Companies participating include: Allogene, Aptose, BioXcel, Constellation, Gamida Cell, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Molecular Templates, Tyme, and Vaccinex.

The event will feature three panel discussions, moderated by Oppenheimer Life Science research analysts, addressing key current issues in oncology and healthcare as follows:

The Changing Paradigms in Oncology Treatment with Dr. Daniel Cho and Dr. Francisco Esteva of NYU Langone Medical Center

with Dr. and Dr. of NYU Langone Medical Center The Mechanics of Drug Pricing within the Cancer Treatment Landscape with Dr. Peter Bach , Director of Memorial Sloan Kettering's Center for Health Policy and Outcomes

with Dr. , Director of Memorial Center for Health Policy and Outcomes Emerging Therapies in Oncology with Dr. Robert Fine , of Columbia University Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Joshua Sabari , of NYU School of Medicine

Oppenheimer Senior Research Analysts will also be in attendance to offer additional insights:

Jay Olson , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals Mark Breidenbach , Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Kevin DeGeeter , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Leland Gershell , Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

"As a leader in life science and biotechnology equity research, we are pleased to offer our clients access to prominent scientists and companies, enabling them to more closely examine emerging areas of cancer treatment and therapy and to showcase the significant investment opportunities presented by these companies," said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer's next conference is MedTech Day, which will be held on May 29, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Additionally, Oppenheimer's Summit for Emerging Biotechnology will take place on June 26-28, 2019 in Montauk, NY.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

