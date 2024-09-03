Mark J. Hovanic Joins Oppenheimer as Executive Director and Branch Manager

Former J.P. Morgan Securities Veteran to Lead Firm's Richmond and Virginia Beach Offices

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ) – today announced the appointment of Mark J. Hovanic as Executive Director and Branch Manager. In this role, he will lead the day-to-day operations of Oppenheimer's Private Client Division offices in Richmond, Va., and Virginia Beach, Va. A 25-year wealth management industry veteran, Hovanic joins Oppenheimer from J.P. Morgan Securities.

"I'm excited to welcome Mark to our expanding team at Oppenheimer," said Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division. "He is a well-respected industry leader with an extensive track record of collaborating with top-performing advisors to help them grow their practices and create superior solutions for clients. I am confident Mark will continue to elevate our efforts in Virginia by leading the group of fine professionals we have in the region and attracting others who appreciate the entrepreneurial – yet fully supported – environment that Oppenheimer is known for."

Over the course of his career, Hovanic has excelled in a variety of roles ranging from financial advisor to complex manager to regional director. He started his finance career in 1999 and was most recently with J.P. Morgan Securities in Atlanta.

Before his career in wealth management, Hovanic devoted five years to ministry work, focusing on high school outreach. His passion for coaching and mentorship spans over 35 years, encompassing roles in collegiate and corporate environments.

Hovanic said, "I am thrilled to join Oppenheimer and look forward to working with the impressive wealth management professionals in Richmond and Virginia Beach. I have always been impressed by the quality of Oppenheimer's advisors, who have a reputation for acting with integrity and in the spirit of partnership. I intend to leverage my experience and commitment to coaching to help advisors thrive and build close, lasting relationships with clients and their families. I appreciate Ed's trust in me and look forward to building out the culture he has created and to furthering the success of the Private Client Division."

