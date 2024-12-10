Investors in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit that is currently pending for certain investors in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) prior to November 2020 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: LNC shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 25, 2024, an investor inNYSE: LNC shares filed a lawsuit against Lincoln National Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was experiencing a decline in its VUL business, that, as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated, that, as a result, the Company's policy lapse assumptions were outdated, that, as a result, the Company's reserves were overstated, that, as a result, the Company's reported financial results and financial statements were misstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 24, 2024, the court appointed a lead plaintiff and lead counsel in the case.

Those who purchased shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.