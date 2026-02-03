Investors who lost money with Charming Medical Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: MCTA shares over alleged securities laws violations by Charming Medical Limited.

Investors who purchased shares of Charming Medical Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 17, 2026. NASDAQ: MCTA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 22, 2025, an investor in NASDAQ: MCTA shares filed a lawsuit against Charming Medical Limited. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Charming Medical was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professional, that the insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign, and that Charming Medical's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

Those who purchased shares of Charming Medical Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.