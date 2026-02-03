Investors who lost money with Charming Medical Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

News provided by

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Feb 03, 2026, 13:25 ET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in  NASDAQ: MCTA shares over alleged securities laws violations by Charming Medical Limited.

Investors who purchased shares of Charming Medical Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 17, 2026. NASDAQ: MCTA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 22, 2025, an investor in  NASDAQ: MCTA shares filed a lawsuit against Charming Medical Limited. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Charming Medical was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professional, that the insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign, and that Charming Medical's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

Those who purchased shares of Charming Medical Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
[email protected] 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Lawsuit ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) with purchases between February and August 2025 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

Lawsuit ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) with purchases between February and August 2025 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit for certain investors in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: ...
Headline:Investors who lost money with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

Headline:Investors who lost money with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

he Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Humana Inc shares. Investors who...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics