Lawsuit ALERT: Investors who lost over $100,000 with agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) with purchases between February and August 2025 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit for certain investors in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL).

Investors, who purchased shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) between February 26, 2025 and August 4, 2025 in excess of $100,000 have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 2, 2026. NYSE: AGL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 31, 2025, an investor, inNYSE: AGL shares filed a lawsuit against agilon health, inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the defendants recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware, that the Defendants materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from "strategic actions" taken by agilon to reduce risk, and that as a result, defendants' statements about agilon's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all times.

Those who purchased agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.