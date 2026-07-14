LONG TERM Investors in CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) prior to March 28, 2025 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: CRWV shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 12, 2026, aNASDAQ: CRWV investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by CoreWeave, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, the defendants had overstated CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its service, that the defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave's reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its services, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.