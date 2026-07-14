NYSE: PACS ALERT: Investors in shares of PACS Group, Inc. shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) shares.

NOTICE: Investors who purchased shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) prior to April 2024 and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: PACS shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 13, 2024, aNYSE: PACS investor in shares filed a lawsuit against PACS Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company engaged in a "scheme" to submit false Medicare claims which "drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023", that the Company engaged in a "scheme" to "bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare", that the Company engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On December 19, 2025, a consolidated amended complaint was filed and on February 17, 2026, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.

Those who purchased shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.