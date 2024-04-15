Investors who lost over $100,000 with Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) between October 2021 to November 2023, should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on April 30, 2024, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX).

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) between November 3, 2022, and May 3, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 30, 2024. ThoseNASDAQ: VTYX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 01, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by aNASDAQ: VTYX investor against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. over alleged Violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. failed to disclose that VTX958 was less effective in treating psoriasis than the Company had led investors to believe, that as a result, VTX958's clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated, that accordingly, the Company had misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize effective product candidates, that Ventyx's post-IPO business prospects were thus inflated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.