Invicti Launches DAST-to-SAST Correlation to Help DevOps Fix Verified Runtime Risks at Pipeline Speed

Modern DevOps teams face increasing pressure to deliver software quickly without compromising security. Traditional Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solutions amplify the pressure by surfacing verified runtime vulnerabilities when run late in the delivery cycle, without providing clear insight into the underlying code or the developer responsible. Left without clear guidance, DevOps leaders are forced into a difficult choice: meet the deadline and accept the risk, or halt delivery to investigate.

Invicti's DAST-to-SAST correlation addresses this challenge by correlating proof-based DAST findings with voluminous and noisy Static Application Security Testing (SAST) results. The approach validates exploitability and reachability, but also pinpoints the exact line of source code, developer ownership, and remediation path, all within a single, actionable workflow.

"Security and DevOps teams shouldn't have to choose between speed and safety," said Neil Roseman, CEO of Invicti. "With DAST-to-SAST correlation, we're giving teams the confidence to release faster by focusing on verified, exploitable risks and providing the context needed to fix them immediately."

Register here for an exclusive look at DAST-to-SAST correlation, a powerful new AppSec innovation by Invicti.

How It Works

By overlaying DAST and SAST findings onto a deep dependency call graph, Invicti delivers precise, one-to-many correlations that map runtime vulnerabilities directly to the code paths that expose them. By combining AI-guided remediation with automated ticketing integrations, organizations can reduce vulnerability repair cycles from days or weeks to just hours.

Key benefits

Faster triage by prioritizing SAST findings correlated to verified DAST vulnerabilities

Accelerated remediation with developer-ready context, including exact lines of code

Reduced noise by eliminating false-positive SAST vulnerabilities, using DAST's proof-based runtime findings to confirm exploitability

As organizations increasingly adopt continuous delivery models and distributed API-based architectures, Invicti's DAST-to-SAST correlation empowers DevSecOps teams to find and fix vulnerabilities earlier in the CI/CD pipeline, where remediation is faster, cheaper, and less disruptive, reducing risk exposure and enabling more confident release decisions.

Availability

DAST-to-SAST correlation is now available in the Invicti AppSec Platform.

Join us on April 29 for the official unveiling of DAST-to-SAST correlation. Register here.

About Invicti

Delivering the industry's most accurate application security platform, Invicti Security has been transforming the way web applications are secured for nearly 20 years. Recognized as a leader in Application Security Testing and a DAST Innovator by Latio, Invicti enables organizations to continuously scan and secure their web apps and APIs with the rigor of runtime testing and the speed of constant innovation. Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti serves more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Priyank Savla

Invicti Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Invicti Security