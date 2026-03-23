Invicti Tops in Independent DAST Benchmark Tests

Miercom finds Invicti delivers the most complete vulnerability detection across modern application environments — and awards Invicti its Miercom Certified Secure certificate.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security, the leader in application security management (ASM), today announced results from a new independent benchmark study conducted by Miercom, a globally recognized testing agency. The Miercom DAST Scanner Security Benchmark 2026 found that Invicti delivered the most accurate vulnerability detection among the solutions tested.

In recognition of this performance, Miercom awarded Invicti its Miercom Certified Secure certificate — an honor reserved for solutions that demonstrate security excellence by meeting the following criteria:

Rigorous testing for security efficacy without compromising performance or reliability.

Validates protection measures and adherence to best practices.

Provides invaluable insights for product development and refinement.

About the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Scanner Competitive Assessment

In the evaluation, Miercom tested multiple DAST scanners across 11 targets, spanning both web applications and APIs. The benchmark measured detection accuracy, scanning speed, and usability across a range of modern application environments.

Invicti was the only solution that detected all 31 critical vulnerabilities embedded in the test targets. Competing products from vendors, including Tenable, Snyk, and StackHawk, identified significantly fewer critical issues.

The benchmark included a mix of modern application architectures, including APIs, GraphQL services, single-page applications (SPAs), and traditional web applications. While some competing scanners completed scans faster, they missed many of the critical vulnerabilities intentionally placed within the targets. In some cases, competing scanners reported zero critical findings where such issues were known to be present. Invicti scan durations were proportional to coverage depth across all targets.

According to the report, Invicti demonstrated consistent performance across complex environments and required minimal workflow changes when scanning different application types. This flexibility is increasingly important as organizations manage security across hybrid environments with diverse application stacks.

"The Miercom benchmark highlights the importance of accurate vulnerability detection in today's complex application environments," said Rob Smithers, CEO of Miercom. "Security teams are dealing with a wide range of modern architectures, and many tools generate noise while missing the vulnerabilities that actually matter. Independent testing like this helps demonstrate which solutions can reliably identify real risk across modern web applications and APIs."

To find out more about Invicti's leading DAST capabilities, get the full Miercom DAST Scanner Security Benchmark 2026 report, and request a demo to see Invicti's acclaimed application security platform in action in your environment.

About Invicti

Invicti Security provides a centralized application security platform that helps organizations prove and reduce real application risk with zero noise. Combining application security posture management (ASPM) with discovery and scanning, Invicti gives security and development teams a single, correlated view of exploitable vulnerabilities across their application frontends and APIs. With its best-of-breed dynamic application security testing (DAST) acting as the fact-checker, Invicti integrates into CI/CD pipelines to deliver proof-based results supported by AI-powered prioritization and remediation. Built on more than 20 years of DAST innovation through Acunetix and Netsparker and further strengthened by the acquisition of Kondukto ASPM, Invicti operates globally across more than 11 countries and serves over 4,000 customer organizations.

For more information, visit invicti.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Priyank Savla

Invicti Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Invicti Security