Invicti Launches New Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver Automated Workflows for Vulnerability Discovery through Remediation

The partnership leverages integrations in application vulnerability response and issue management

AUSTIN, Texas , March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti , the leading provider of application security testing solutions, today announced an integration with ServiceNow to pull scan data from Invicti's leading DAST and IAST into ServiceNow's Application Vulnerability Response (AVR) for a seamless experience between the two systems. The joint effort enables Invicti to create better experiences and drive value for customers built with ServiceNow.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and new partner program is critical to support the $500 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform and associated partner services. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified integration allows for greater prioritization and potential impact assessment of code flaws that may lead to an exploit. This ability to better show developers and security teams where to focus their efforts furthers its mission to provide AppSec with Zero Noise to customers and the industry. The integration is available in the ServiceNow Store .

"Being a part of ServiceNow's ecosystem is a major benefit for customers working to streamline and automate their vulnerability management and overall application security programs," said John Mandel, Chief Engineering Officer at Invicti. "Strong integration between our tools has been an ask from our customers and we're excited to deliver on this value driver for them."

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at ServiceNow. "Invicti extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

Invicti also has integrations with ServiceNow's Vulnerability Response system, allowing bi-directional functionality and customizations for customers to gain better visibility and automation from vulnerability discovery through remediation, saving developer time and improving security posture through stronger vulnerability management and application security.

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti provides best-in-DAST solutions that enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting security both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries, serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

