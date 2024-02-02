Invisors Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the US and the UK

ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the 4th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Invisors. This year, in surveys taking place for both our US and UK populations, an average of 96% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 39 points higher than the average US company and 42 points higher than the average UK company.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com. (PRNewsfoto/Invisors)
Invisors Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Invisors stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We're proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® in both the US and the UK," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "Our consultants are at the core of our business, and a positive work environment is key to their satisfaction. Each year we aim to enhance our employee experience through both tangible benefits and our culture. We owe our continued success to the dedicated team of colleagues at Invisors who foster the environment that has earned us this achievement."

Our culture is at the center of who we are as an employer and service provider. As our global consultancy grows to more than 300 teammates with teams in the US and Europe, Invisors continues to focus on creating an environment that nurtures our team culture while growing our business through our core values.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: invisors.com/careers

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com or our Great Place to Work® US and UK certification profiles.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

