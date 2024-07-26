Invisors named one of UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ by Great Place to Work

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ has officially recognised Invisors among the 330 ranked organisations.

The 2024 UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ List is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work® UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 330 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women's career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

"We are proud to be acknowledged for our efforts and will continue to strive towards equality and excellence for all." Invisors ranked #59 in the Small Business category of Great Place to Work UK's Best Workplaces for Women.

"Invisors being named on the Best Workplaces for Women UK list is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and empowering environment for women to thrive and excel in their careers," shares Lorna Casey, Director of EMEA Functional Practice at Invisors. "This recognition reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where diversity is celebrated and everyone is given the opportunity to reach their full potential. We are proud to be acknowledged for our efforts and will continue to strive towards equality and excellence for all of our employees."

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says:

"Workplaces are only great if they're great for all employees. For seven years, the UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ List has been paving the way by tackling discrimination, removing barriers to women's advancement in their careers, and challenging taboos around subjects like the menopause, and endometriosis.

"Importantly, each of the companies on the list have been commended by their own female employees through their anonymous feedback that told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities.

"It's fantastic to once again see a wide spread of sectors and organisational sizes appearing on our Best Workplaces for Women™ List this year – congratulations to all!"

In addition to being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the UK, Invisors has received various recognitions by Great Place to Work, including Great Place to Work certification since 2021, Best Workplaces for Development UK, Best Workplaces for Millennials, and Best Workplaces for Parents.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

SOURCE Invisors