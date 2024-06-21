Invisors ranks among highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for 2024

ATLANTA, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a certified Workday services partner, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. As one of the most prestigious workplace recognitions, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"Invisors' success in being named to the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence." Post this Invisons named as an Inc Best Workplaces Honoree 2024

"Receiving our 4th consecutive Inc. Best Workplaces designation feels more special than our first! Fortunately, our business has continued to grow and our services have evolved over the years, creating new opportunities for teammates to spread their wings and consistently grow their skillset," shares Aggie Nolan, Partner at Invisors. "The consulting role encompasses a unique set of challenges; there is a constant balance of serving multiple customers, learning new technical skills, solving complex requirements, managing team dynamics and evolving our methodologies. This designation is a testament to the depth and heart of our teammates who care deeply about serving our customers and creating a supportive work environment."

Invisors' success in being named to the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in both employee satisfaction and client service. As Invisors continues to grow, it remains dedicated to maintaining a workplace where employees can thrive and achieve their fullest potential.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Invisors