Invisors ranks no. 24 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle 2024 Best Places to Work list

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle revealed that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, is ranked no. 24 on its 2024 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category. The list represents companies in the metro-Atlanta area that successfully go above and beyond for their employees.

In a research-backed employee experience survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Atlanta employees were surveyed on Invisors' work environment, people practices, and other matrices. Invisors' placement is based on the responses submitted by their employees.

"It's the shared moments and strong community spirit that make Invisors an exceptional place to work." Post this Atlanta-based Invisors teammates attending a baseball game together

"We're ecstatic to be named one of Atlanta's Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth consecutive year," shares Will Hardy, founding partner at Invisors. "Our Atlanta team truly embodies our vibrant company culture. From bringing pets to the office and volunteering for local causes, to cheering on our favorite sports teams together, it's the shared moments and strong community spirit that make Invisors an exceptional place to work. I'd like to thank the incredible team that makes it all possible!"

The top scoring companies were honored at an event on August 29 and featured in a special section published by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

This year, Invisors has received various recognitions from Inc 5000, Inc Regionals Southeast, Inc Best Workplaces, Great Place to Work, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Fortune Best Medium Workplaces, Best Workplaces for Development in the UK and Best Workplaces for Women in the UK.

