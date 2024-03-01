Invisors Ranks No. 3 on South Florida Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work

MIAMI, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Business Journal revealed that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, is ranked no. 3 on its 2024 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category. The list represents companies in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties that successfully go above and beyond for their employees.

Invisors is ranked no. 3 on the SFL Business Journal 2024 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category. Post this Invisors leaders attending the South Florida Best Places to Work Rank Reveal event in Miami

In a research-backed employee experience survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Invisors employees based in South Florida were surveyed on Invisors' work environment, people practices, and other metrics. Invisors' placement is based on the responses submitted by their employees.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top 3 workplaces in South Florida for the 2nd consecutive year," shares Keith Diego, Partner at Invisors. "We strive to foster a family-like atmosphere in our Miami office and bring the team together regularly. Whether it's a happy hour after work, a sporting event, or a community service initiative, we value the time we spend together and the impact we're able to create as our group expands. This award is a testament to our commitment to cultivating an environment where every member of our team feels valued, empowered and inspired to thrive."

The top scoring companies were honored at an event on February 29th and featured in a special section published by the South Florida Business Journal. To learn more about our values and culture, visit Invisors' Great Place to Work Certification profile.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

SOURCE Invisors