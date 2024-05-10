Invisors recognized as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing private companies for the 3rd consecutive year

ATLANTA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle announced that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, made the 2024 Pacesetters list for the 3rd consecutive year. The list represents the 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in the metro Atlanta area.

To make the list companies must be headquartered in Atlanta, with 2023 revenue between $1 million and $300 million and two-year growth in sales of more than 50%. The list consists of 11 categories of companies, ranging from dining to construction. Invisors ranked #54, highlighting its rapid growth in revenue and employees.

Invisors is thrilled to be named on the Atlanta Pacesetters list for the 3rd consecutive year Post this

"Being named one of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies is a testament to our team's dedication, innovation and commitment to our clients. We are thrilled to be recognized for our growth and excited to continue making a positive impact in Atlanta's dynamic business community," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors.

Over the past year, Invisors has also been recognized for its growth by securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, as well as the Inc Regionals Southeast List and the Gator100 list of the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

