Invisors recognized as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing private companies for the 3rd consecutive year

May 10, 2024, 11:17 ET
ATLANTA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle announced that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, made the 2024 Pacesetters list for the 3rd consecutive year. The list represents the 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in the metro Atlanta area.
To make the list companies must be headquartered in Atlanta, with 2023 revenue between $1 million and $300 million and two-year growth in sales of more than 50%. The list consists of 11 categories of companies, ranging from dining to construction. Invisors ranked #54, highlighting its rapid growth in revenue and employees.
"Being named one of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies is a testament to our team's dedication, innovation and commitment to our clients. We are thrilled to be recognized for our growth and excited to continue making a positive impact in Atlanta's dynamic business community," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors.
Over the past year, Invisors has also been recognized for its growth by securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, as well as the Inc Regionals Southeast List and the Gator100 list of the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses.
About Invisors
As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.
