Invitation to a launch event of new PONSSE Scorpion harvester

HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse launches the next generation PONSSE Scorpion harvester

Date: Wednesday 24 February 2021 at 10.00 (EET) in Finnish and at 15.00 (EET) in English.

Ponsse's flagship product, PONSSE Scorpion harvester, was first introduced to the general public in 2013. Immediately after its launch, the Scorpion became a global sales success and a national symbol of responsible forestry.

Now, eight years later, the Scorpion has shed its skin. Ponsse introduces a new, extensively modernised Scorpion harvester that meets all the requirements of forestry today; from cab stability allowing for increasingly better work ergonomics to more holistic consideration of the environment and from advanced OPTI 5G technology to unobstructed visibility.It is with great pleasure and pride that Ponsse invites you to the unique launch event of the new Scorpion. This event is guaranteed to be unforgettable and can be experienced via live streaming on 24 February 2021 at 10.00 (EET) in Finnish and at 15.00 (EET) in English.

Ponsse Plc

Marko Mattila

Sales, Service and Marketing Director

