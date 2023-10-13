Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 2 November 2023

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day will be held on 2 November 2023. During the day Tom Erixon, President and CEO will, together with CFO Fredrik Ekström, talk about the strategic direction the coming years.

The Capital Markets Day will this year be digital starting at 14.00 pm CET and end at 16.00 pm CET.

The presentation will be recorded and published on the webpage afterwards.

To register please send a mail to Beata Ardhe [email protected] latest 1 November. You will then receive an invitation with a Teams link.

For more information:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Mail: [email protected]

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobil: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Executive Assistant

Mail: [email protected]

Tel: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobil: +46 709 36 65 26

