LUND, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval invites analysts, professional investors and media to its Capital Markets Day, which will be held on December 5 at Malmö Arena Hotel, Hyllie Boulevard 12, Malmö, Sweden. It will start at 11:00 CET and end at approximately 16:00 CET. For those of you arriving to Copenhagen Airport, we will offer a shuttle from the airport to Malmö Arena Hotel, just a 15 minutes ride to the other side of the bridge between Denmark and Sweden.

The first part will include presentations by Jan Allde, CFO and Mikael Tydén, Head of Operations. This contains an update on the larger investment programs that the company is running and has carried out during the last three years; manufacturing footprint and new product platforms.

Tom Erixon, President and CEO will bridge between the process so far to 2020 and beyond. He will do it in cooperation with the divisional presidents; Sameer Kalra, Nish Patel and Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, who will give examples of solutions for new and exciting business opportunities driven by sustainability.

How to sign up: register on our website www.alfalaval.com/investors, latest on November 21. When you have registered you will receive a confirmation by e-mail.

If you have any questions, please contact beata.ardhe@alfalaval.com.

Jan Allde

CFO

+46-46-289-18-72

Beata Ardhe

Investor Relations

+46-46-36-65-26

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-capital-markets-day--december-5,c2950599

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Alfa Laval