Invitation to Alfa Laval's second quarter conference call
03 Jul, 2023, 07:43 ET
LUND, Sweden, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET.
The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.
To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9351691&linkSecurityString=d61ce6c16
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
