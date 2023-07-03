Invitation to Alfa Laval's second quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

