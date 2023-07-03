Invitation to Alfa Laval's second quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CET. The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9351691&linkSecurityString=d61ce6c16

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe

Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3798978/2168590.pdf Invitation Q2 2023

SOURCE Alfa Laval