Invoca Achieves Record Results in 2020 as Companies Turn to Active Conversation Intelligence to Optimize Revenue

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leading Active Conversation Intelligence platform for revenue teams, ended its 2020 fiscal year with record revenue, accelerating growth, and continued momentum in winning over even the most sophisticated marketers. Invoca announced new conversation intelligence products to support sales, eCommerce, and customer experience teams, expanded its executive leadership team, and broadened product adoption across enterprise organizations spanning telecommunications, financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

New customer wins included Build.com; Christian Brothers Automotive; Cincinnati Bell; Deluxe Corporation; LegalShield; LifeBridge Health; Media Experts; Neighborhoods.com; Pinnacle Dermatology; RingCentral; Smith & Noble; Tax Defense Network; Windstream; and others.

Enterprise Customer Adoption and Accelerated Growth

During the pandemic, Invoca customers relied on conversation intelligence to understand and adapt to the ever-changing market needs and buying behaviors. This led to a record-breaking 40% year-over-year increase in expansion bookings and an NPS score of 75.

"In today's business environment, revenue teams know that customers' needs are rapidly changing. When it comes to making a high-stakes purchase, customers pick up the phone for advice to find the right product. If businesses don't have the technology to understand those conversations and how they fit with digital experiences in the path to purchase, they'll lose valuable insight into the buyer journey," said Gregg Johnson , CEO of Invoca. "At Invoca, we help our customers focus on what matters most–the customer interaction–while gathering the data and delivering the experiences that drive higher revenue."

"The main reason that we love partnering with Invoca is that it's an innovation-driven company. They're always doing new things, and I don't ever have to worry about falling behind," said Nataly Huff, VP of marketing at Amplifon Americas. "Invoca is a very powerful solution that has become the linchpin for our entire data structure and digital strategy."

New Product Innovation and Integrations

During its 6th annual Invoca Summit conference, Invoca announced that it would extend its AI-powered conversation intelligence platform beyond the marketing organization to serve sales , eCommerce , and customer experience teams. The new solution sets enable all revenue teams at business-to-consumer (B2C) brands to create better buying experiences, drive more leads, and increase revenue – all while aligning to new customer behaviors brought on by the pandemic. By helping brands understand conversation data and activate it across their technology stack, Invoca enables them to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction.

During the Summit, Invoca also launched the Invoca Exchange , a marketplace of more than 40 partner solutions and integrations, to simplify the activation of conversation intelligence across customer tech stacks. Featured integrations include Google, Salesforce, Facebook, Adobe, Tealium, and new partnerships with Five9, FullStory, and Criteo.

Invoca Summit , which featured inspiring marketers sharing their stories on how they're delivering uncommon results in an uncertain world by tapping into the power of human conversations, is now available for free on-demand .

New Executives Hires and Company Awards

In 2020, Invoca welcomed former Hootsuite and Yammer executive Dee Anna McPherson as CMO and former Citrix and Imperva executive Jennifer Lovette as SVP of Customer Success. These two executive additions have been critical as the company continues its accelerated growth in helping customers use conversational insights to transform their businesses at scale.

Throughout the year, Invoca received multiple recognitions for both its technology and workplace culture, including:

More Information:

Take a self-guided tour through the Invoca platform: https://www.invoca.com/product/tour

Explore the new Invoca Exchange marketplace: https://www.invoca.com/integrations

Invoca is hiring. Join the team today: https://www.invoca.com/company/careers

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, and Truist. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

http://www.invoca.com

