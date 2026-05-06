Invoca First to Integrate With ChatGPT Ads to Help Advertisers Drive Revenue Growth From AI Search

New no-code integration enables marketing teams to prove how ChatGPT ad spend impacts business results and power optimizations and audience targeting to maximize appointments, sales, and revenue.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the AI-powered leader in revenue execution, today announced a new no-code integration with the Conversions API for ChatGPT Ads. Marketers and their agency partners can now use Invoca to measure how their ChatGPT ads drive leads, conversions, and revenue at their contact centers and business locations and pass that data to ChatGPT to optimize on what's really working.

AI search engines like ChatGPT have transformed how consumers research and select businesses, throwing the traditional buyer journey into chaos. Marketing teams are scrambling to understand the impact of ChatGPT on all their campaigns and find ways to drive more demand from AI search.

Invoca provides an integrated data and AI platform for marketing leaders to drive measurable revenue growth from all paid media channels, from search and social to display and CTV. Now with the new integration with ChatGPT Ads, Invoca does the same for AI search ads. Marketers can use Invoca to attribute how their ChatGPT ads drive leads, appointments, and sales, feeding those insights to OpenAI algorithms to make better optimizations to improve ROAS and revenue.

"AI is fundamentally changing the buying journey, reshaping how consumers research, discover, and purchase new products. Conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT are powerful new purchase-influencing channels, and brands want to understand how advertising investments in these platforms drive revenue," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Our integration with ChatGPT Ads ensures the most innovative brands can measure, optimize, and scale campaigns in these new AI-driven channels with the same level of rigor they apply to Google or Meta."

Invest ChatGPT Ad Spend in What's Really Driving Business Outcomes

Invoca's integration with ChatGPT Ads allows advertisers to move beyond simple click tracking and measure the actual ROI and business impact of their campaigns. It provides several key capabilities:

Enable Offline Conversion Attribution: Map offline conversions from phone calls and SMS conversations back to a user who engaged with a ChatGPT ad using privacy-safe hashed identifiers.

Map offline conversions from phone calls and SMS conversations back to a user who engaged with a ChatGPT ad using privacy-safe hashed identifiers. Measure Full-Funnel Impact : Track specific, high-value actions from ChatGPT ads, including appointments and sales occurring at contact centers and business locations.

: Track specific, high-value actions from ChatGPT ads, including appointments and sales occurring at contact centers and business locations. Improve Ad Targeting and Optimization: Power revenue-generating optimizations by enabling OpenAI's algorithms to identify which ads generate the best business outcomes and optimize delivery to users more likely to convert.

Learn how Invoca Integrates with ChatGPT Ads to Drive Revenue Growth from AI Search: www.invoca.com/blog/invoca-integrates-chatgpt-ads-drive-revenue-growth-ai-search

Activate your first-party customer data with ChatGPT. Measure and optimize how ad campaigns drive conversions and revenue with the app: https://www.invoca.com/integrations/chatgpt-ads

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic — connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca