New Invoca AI Agents Give Marketers Unprecedented Power to Convert Demand Into Revenue

Marketers spend billions to drive demand, only to lose a staggering amount of it as buyers take the next step toward conversion. Nearly 40% of inbound calls never reach a person, and up to 85% of online transactions are abandoned. Modern buyers won't wait. They expect the instant, intelligent answers they get from AI platforms, and if a brand can't deliver, a competitor will. Until now, marketers have struggled to respond at the speed and scale buyers demand.

To close that gap, Invoca has expanded its AI agent capabilities across voice and SMS, ensuring the demand marketers pay to generate actually converts across every channel where buyers engage. AI agents give marketers something they've never had before – direct control over how the demand they generate actually becomes revenue.

AI Agents Built for the Moment Buyers Reach Out

Invoca's newly unveiled AI Voice Agent brings real-time intelligence to live phone conversations by:

Capturing caller intent using digital journey data (ad clicked, pages visited) before the conversation begins

Qualifying leads and routing high-intent callers to the right agent, deflecting non-lead calls from revenue teams

Connecting every call outcome back to the marketing source that drove it

Invoca is also expanding its AI Messaging Agent, now engaging buyers wherever they stall in the journey, from a web form they just filled out to an unanswered call. With research showing that contacting a lead within the first minute increases conversion rates by 391%, Invoca's AI Messaging Agent makes that speed possible at scale, 24/7 by:

Engaging leads instantly via SMS after a web form submission or missed call before the lead goes elsewhere

Coming pre-trained on a brand's highest-converting conversations, so it performs from day one

Booking, managing, and rescheduling appointments and callbacks automatically, so no opportunity slips away before a live agent connects

"AI agents are about to do for conversion rates what Smart Bidding did for paid media – it's the biggest breakthrough for revenue growth we've seen in years," said Gregg Johnson, CEO, Invoca. "For the first time, marketers have the power to control both sides of the funnel. The brands that get there first will convert demand their competitors are losing."

AI You Can Trust. Revenue You Can Count On.

Unlike generic AI models trained on someone else's customers, Invoca's AI is trained on each brand's own customer conversations and first-party data, so it reflects how their buyers actually think, search, and buy, and how their best agents close them.

That means every interaction is powered by the complete buyer journey: the campaigns and ads that drove demand, the pages visited, the intent signals generated along the way. The result is personalized, conversion-ready responses. Because every outcome feeds into Invoca's platform, marketers can continuously optimize both their paid media investments and conversion performance.

"Because Invoca already had our conversation data, the AI Messaging Agent was trained and ready to go almost immediately, and it just keeps getting smarter," said Jody Farmer, CMO, U.S. Gold Bureau. "It's already learned to handle distinctly different customer types in just the few weeks we've been live. We were skeptical that we could get an AI SMS agent up and running quickly, but Invoca had us testing within two days and fully live in two weeks. With other vendors, that process can take months."

The AI Messaging Agent is available now, and the AI Voice Agent launches in beta this summer.

Invoca will showcase its latest AI advancements at Adobe Summit, April 20–22, in Las Vegas. Marketers attending the show can visit Invoca at booth #748 to see how AI agents convert every click, call, and text into revenue. Learn more at invoca.com/adobesummit26.

More Information:

Learn how AI agents are giving marketers more data, more power, and more control: www.invoca.com/blog/invoca-ai-gives-marketers-more-control-over-the-buying-journey

Learn about how AI agents turn high-intent interactions into revenue: www.invoca.com/blog/invocas-new-ai-agents-turn-high-intent-interactions-into-revenue

For more information about Invoca's AI agents, visit: https://www.invoca.com/product/ai-agents

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact center teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales. Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic – connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships.

Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca