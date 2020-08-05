Involta Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status In The AWS Partner Network

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing and data center services company, today announces that the company has elevated its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Named an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Involta is set to directly pass the benefits of working with AWS on to clients across the company's ecosystem.

Involta's relationship with AWS builds on Involta's acquisition of BluPrairie, LLC. in October 2018. BluPrairie was an APN Standard Consulting Partner. To achieve APN Advanced Consulting Partner status, Involta was required to attain specific thresholds of certification, accreditation, customer testimonials and integrations, as well as having an established hybrid cloud strategy in place. The Involta team has expertly honed their skills in the development, design and deployment of cloud strategies, and this has been recognized.

"We're very pleased to be able to expand our relationship with AWS," said Bruce Lehrman, CEO, Involta. "As customers across the healthcare, financial, technology and manufacturing spaces look to connect their on-premises and cloud applications, our goal is to enable them to maximize the flexibility and efficiency of their IT investments combined with reliable, secure and consistent access to the wide variety and constantly innovating services of AWS."

Involta leverages the power of AWS to provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio designed to give enterprise customers fast, flexible access to the cloud. Involta offers the tools and guidance needed to assist organizations and IT groups in developing the skills to grow their business. For more complex cloud environments, Involta can provide a layer of management across AWS and other cloud environments via the Involta Cloud Platform. Involta Hyperscale Connect can seamlessly connect private infrastructures to cloud resources with a secure, redundant network that provides the privacy, reliability and control you would expect from a high-performance hybrid cloud architecture.

Achieving APN Advanced Consulting Partner status offers many immediate benefits to the Involta ecosystem of customers and end-users. Recently, Involta partnered with MediRevv, a healthcare revenue cycle management and coding business that helps healthcare organizations across the U.S. improve cash flow and grow revenue. In rapid growth mode, MediRevv demands a scalable, solid IT foundation – especially in today's work from anywhere environment.

Through this partnership, Involta manages MediRevv's AWS account and assists in the AWS WorkSpaces deployment to support a remote, scalable organization. MediRevv required everything from common communications platforms to enterprise-level technologies to support the company's internal needs as well as direct client outcomes. From assessment to execution, Involta worked with MediRevv to ensure that IT platforms were a rapid and strategic enabler for this organization.

"When MediRevv chose Involta to help develop our technology strategy, we placed a strong emphasis on enabling the remote workforce to promote both our growth, as well as business continuity," says Brad Baldwin, President of MediRevv. "As a result of that strategy, we leverage Involta's productivity services, which include both AWS WorkSpaces, for virtual desktops, and Microsoft O365, for collaboration."

For more information about Involta visit www.involta.com.

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting and data center services tailored to their clients' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help clients optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its clients' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides clients with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

