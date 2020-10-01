Involta Celebrates Cleveland And Pittsburgh Expansions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing and data center services company, is announcing major expansions at the company's data centers in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Involta marked these expansions with a week-long "Edge to Innovation" celebration, along with customers, partners and industry influencers. The strategic expansions were driven by a surge in customer demand for edge data centers and critical infrastructure in the tech, manufacturing, healthcare and transportation sectors.

An uptick in demand in healthcare with anchor tenant MetroHealth was the key factor in adding new space at Involta's Cleveland data center . The recent expansion added 144 cabinets and 500kW in new power availability. The 23,000+ square foot facility in Independence is connected to Involta's Akron data center through a robust fiber ring that provides millisecond latency between the two sites.

"As MetroHealth continues to lead the way to a healthier community, Involta has been a tremendous strategic partner. They have helped ensure that the data center hosting infrastructure is secure and reliable. That enables our clinical team to focus on what truly matters – patient care and experience – 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Dave Fiser, Vice President and CIO, The MetroHealth System.

In Pittsburgh , the initial expansion was motivated by a global high-tech company that was looking to leverage a world-class data center for increased capabilities and reliability. Involta added 120 cabinets, bringing the total to 180 cabinets in the multi-tenant colocation space, and 500kW of new power availability at the 39,000+ square-foot, high-performance data center. The facility is served by redundant fiber optic connections featuring 24/7/365 critical monitoring, 24/7/365 secure access, environmental systems and controls and redundant back-up power.

To complete the projects, more than 7,000 hours were dedicated to HVAC, electrical and general construction in each location amid the pandemic. Keeping sustainability at the forefront, Involta also leveraged an innovative and sustainable new battery technology – lithium-ion – which is used on UPS units instead of Lead Acid Batteries.

"At Involta, we are increasing our critical power and infrastructure investments to stay in front of client demand in key markets," said Bruce Lehrman, CEO, Involta. "The rapid increase in data requirements from healthcare clients such as MetroHealth significantly expedited our need to expand our capacity and offerings to serve our clients better. You will continue to see Involta expand with new and improved offerings around Edge, enhanced security and hybrid cloud as we strive to partner with our customers to support nextgen business models."

To share in the celebration of our recent expansions, you can watch the exciting virtual launch, Edge to Innovation, featuring keynote speaker Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons . For more information about Involta visit www.involta.com.

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting and data center services tailored to their clients' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help clients optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its clients' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides clients with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

