IOG Implements Infor SunSystems and Proactis to Streamline Finance and Procurement Processes

LONDON, Dec. 3 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that UK channel partner TouchstoneEnergy has assisted UK-based energy company IOG to go live with Infor SunSystems and Proactis P2P in the TouchstoneCloud. The project was delivered on time and budget with all professional services delivered remotely due to the COVID pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Learn more about Infor SunSystems: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/sunsystems

IOG is a gas production company that is developing a substantial project in the UK sector of the Southern North Sea. After final investment decision was taken on the project, it became necessary to upgrade IOG's systems to deliver increased visibility of committed expenditures, and introduce electronic approvals and enhanced financial controls.

IOG was looking for a solution that would complement and easily integrate with its existing Infor SunSystems accounting software and avoid a heavy burden on its internal IT and infrastructure.

TouchstoneEnergy's recommendation was to upgrade Infor SunSystems to the latest version and implement Proactis Purchase to Pay. Proactis would give IOG a user-friendly web-based application to support its purchasing processes for both capital and overhead goods and services, with dynamic and real-time integration with SunSystems. The implementation also includes B4B for electronic payment automation and an automated joint venture cutback process using enhanced SunSystems functionality. Advanced reporting would be provided by TouchstoneEnergy's ETL Agile module. The newly integrated solution would provide streamlined and efficient processes for IOG's finance department as well as contracts and procurement.

After significant evaluation, IOG chose to partner with TouchstoneEnergy because of its experience and expertise with delivering similar systems and projects for other energy industry clients. The solution was also complemented by its robust cloud hosting platform, TouchstoneCloud, specialised for oil and gas, power generation, renewables, mining and downstream companies. TouchstoneCloud provides IOG with a cost-effective, flexible and secure alternative to traditional in-house managed software deployment. It also enables IOG to benefit from ongoing 24/7 support enabling users with system access from anywhere in the world.

"We are pleased to have recently completed the implementation of Infor SunSystems and Proactis, both deployed into the TouchstoneCloud environment," said Rupert Newall, IOG chief financial officer. "This was successfully achieved by the target go-live date and within budget. We're grateful for the professional service from TouchstoneEnergy, which also provided post-implementation support, and we look forward to working with them in the future."

"We are delighted to have worked with the team at IOG," said Peter Davis, business unit head at TouchstoneEnergy. "We believe this can be part of a long-term partnership as IOG invests for future growth to help meet the energy demands of the UK."

"Infor SunSystems has been serving the accounting needs of the global gas industry for more than 25 years," said Tim Truesdale, Infor SunSystems product director." It is ideally suited to this industry due to its strong analytic and multi-currency capabilities; its openness to integrating with industry-specific extensions and its ability to operate anywhere in what can be challenging locations. In the gas industry, parties often need to have new operations or joint ventures up and running in just a few months and may then wind them down just a few years later. Speed is critical. The ability to get SunSystems up and running rapidly is therefore a massive advantage for joint venture accounting typical in the international gas industry."

About IOG

IOG is a UK based energy company focused on becoming a material gas developer and producer in the UK energy market from its 50% owned and operated low-risk offshore portfolio. Its gas is transported through co-owned infrastructure to deliver significant cost savings and maximise shareholder returns. Visit www.iog.co.uk

About TouchstoneEnergy

TouchstoneEnergy is a leading provider of world-class business software and services. It is dedicated to the energy sector with solutions for every role in the enterprise, from finance and accounting to procurement, inventory and asset management, business intelligence, financial planning and business performance management. Visit www.touchstoneenergy.co.uk

About Infor





Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

Media contact

Richard Moore

+447976111243

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

