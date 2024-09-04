ION Commodities elevates maritime logistics, integrating ION CTRMs and Softmar

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Commodities, a global leader in energy and commodity management solutions, announces a significant advancement in maritime logistics. The firm has integrated ION Commodities' portfolio of commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions with Softmar, its vessel chartering and operations solution. This development streamlines cost management of freight and bunkers while providing valuable insights into vessel emissions and the implications of emissions trading systems costs for shipments.

In today's dynamic commodities market, managing maritime logistics is essential for competitiveness and profitability. With the increasing complexity in global trade and supply chains, the need for cohesive, streamlined solutions is greater than ever. The disruptions associated with recent global events have underscored this, further highlighting the importance of agile and resilient supply chain management.

To address this need ION has proactively integrated its CTRM solutions with Softmar, providing seamless access to all trading, risk management, and chartering data. The combination gives commodity businesses agility and flexibility, transforming maritime logistics from a cost center into a profit-boosting asset. This workflow integration also provides insights into waterborne logistics, arbitrage options, and ocean freight risk, allowing businesses to optimize their trading strategies and identify cost-effective routes to market while maintaining compliance with emission regulations. Equipped with real-time monitoring and analysis of freight movements and cargo commitments, businesses can respond swiftly to market fluctuations and disruptions, minimizing their impact and maximizing margins throughout the trade lifecycle.

"Our commitment to meet the market's demand for solutions that span the value chain is embodied in the shipping workflow integration between our CTRM solutions and Softmar, also marking a pivotal step in the strategic alignment of our extensive product portfolio," says Sunil Biswas, Chief Product Officer at ION Commodities. "This is one of many milestones we are actively pursuing to help our users navigate the complexities of global trade more efficiently and position them for success in the ever-changing market environment."

The latest version of Softmar is a SaaS solution for vessel chartering and operations across liquid, gas, and bulk commodities. This updated web-based version delivered as a cloud service provides a reimagined user experience. Powered by the industry's most robust voyage estimator and equipped with built-in satellite tracking, Softmar always ensures precise vessel and cargo geolocation catering to the dynamic evolving needs of shipping.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients with real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.

