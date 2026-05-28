ION Commodities expands collaboration with S&P Global Energy Platts

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Commodities, a leading global provider of energy and commodity management solutions, and S&P Global Energy, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the energy and commodities markets, today announced a collaboration on data distribution to further transform how market participants access and use critical data. The data-distribution agreement enables direct access to Platts price data and insights within ION solutions.

The collaboration brings together two of the sectors' most influential players at a time when market dynamics are shifting rapidly and AI-ready data is a requirement. The challenge today is no longer finding data but cutting through the noise to identify what matters. By uniting the complementary strengths of ION's trading and risk management solutions with the transparency, independence and trust of the data and insights of Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, the collaboration is positioned to unlock additional synergies for clients and the marketplace.

Together, ION's solutions and S&P Global Energy's Platts data are delivered seamlessly —removing the need for feed configuration —and accelerate the creation of an AI-ready data layer that is clean, structured, and immediately consumable. The collaboration further empowers critical workflows from intraday P&L and risk analysis to stress testing and market scenario modelling. With this unified approach in place, energy and commodity firms gain real-time visibility across their business, enabling them to manage exposures, hedge risk, and settle trades with greater confidence.

"Our community wants to make faster, better-informed decisions. By embedding trusted Platts benchmarks directly into our commodity and energy management solutions, we provide our customers with a comprehensive view of their exposures within the context of the market. Working with S&P Global Energy is not just about improving data access; it's about accelerating automation through predictive analytics and AI-powered operations," said Sunil Biswas, Chief Executive Officer, ION Corporates.

"We're excited to enter this next chapter of collaboration with ION," said Joerg Gerth, VP, Global Head of Channel Partners & Data Distribution, S&P Global Energy. "By providing omni-channel solutions to meet our customers where they are, helping address integration challenges, aiding delivery of first-class content in a timely way, and leveraging a common ontology, together, we're helping build a strong, scalable foundation for technology solutions and innovation that delivers value to our shared customers."

S&P Global Energy notes its comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables its customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Its four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration. S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).

ION Commodities and S&P Global Energy envision continued collaboration to deliver next-generation solutions that redefine energy and commodity markets through greater connectivity, intelligence, and global reach.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/commodities/.

About S&P Global Energy

S&P Global Energy is a provider of energy and commodities information and a source of benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets. S&P Global Energy's comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables its customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Its four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration. S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit: S&P Global Energy | S&P Global

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SOURCE ION