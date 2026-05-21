ION LookOut TCA wins "Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution" at RegTech Insight Awards - Europe 2026

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that ION LookOut TCA has won "Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution" at RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2026.

The A-Team RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2026 recognizes providers who are making a significant impact in the regulatory technology space. They honor solutions that have successfully improved firms' ability to respond to evolving and increasingly complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

ION LookOut TCA is part of ION's cross-asset LookOut solution, which provides investment firms and trading venues with tools for trade surveillance, regulatory reporting, and business analytics. It offers scalability, resilience, real-time high performance, and seamless integration with market data providers. The ION LookOut TCA module delivers post-trade, execution performance analytics to buy-side or sell-side investment firms that operate in equities markets. It calculates execution performance and cost metrics for single orders or strategies, and can provide statistics for user-defined order aggregation. Typical use cases include buy-side firms evaluating execution performance, and sell-side firms demonstrating the quality of their proprietary execution strategies.

The LookOut TCA engine analyzes trading and execution data, calculates metrics, and provides statistics on order execution, incorporating market data when relevant. The module calculates more than 80 key performance and cost metrics (KPMs), including: execution statistics and benchmarks, market status, implicit costs, and batch analysis. All the performance and cost metrics are available to end users through interactive dashboards and reports. Reports can be automated, white-labeled, and shared with clients within seconds of completing orders or strategies.

Mirko Marcadella, Chief of Product, Risk and Compliance, ION, said, "We are excited to have won the Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution at RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2026. This recognition reflects ION's commitment to delivering reporting, surveillance, and analytics solutions that meet the needs of our customers in a challenging market and regulatory landscape."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, commented: "We are delighted to recognize ION as the winner of the Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution in our RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026. Now in their 6th year, these awards honor both established leaders and innovative newcomers who are delivering measurable excellence in regulatory technology. In a highly competitive field, ION has demonstrated a superior ability to help firms meet their compliance obligations with efficiency and strategic value."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2026

The RegTech Insight Awards – Europe 2026 recognize and celebrate both established providers and innovative newcomers who are making a significant impact in the regulatory technology space. For more information, https:/a-teaminsight.com/awards/regtech-awards

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SOURCE ION