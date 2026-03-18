Ionic Digital Announces February 2026 Mining and Operations Update

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc. ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure solutions company supporting the expanding needs of high-performance computing and AI, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for February 2026.

In February, Ionic Digital mined 32.95 Bitcoin ("BTC"), a decrease of 5.0% compared to the prior month. The decrease reflects strategic adjustments, including fleet consolidation and the consolidation at the Company's hosting site in Oklahoma (GXD). These impacts were partially offset by redeploying the most efficient miners to the Midland site. At Midland, production was 23.18 BTC, a 15.5% month-over-month increase, driven by lower curtailment and higher uptime. At GXD, production was 9.76 BTC, a planned 33.2% month-over-month decrease.

The global network hashrate increased by 3.6% in February, while average daily block production rose by 11.3%. These network factors helped partially offset the impact of the Company's lower internal hashrate.

The daily average hashrate was 2.53 EH/s, down 3.2% compared to the prior month. The decline was primarily driven by lower contribution from the GXD site (-32.0%), partially offset by increased production at the Midland site (+17.9%).

Fleet efficiency for the month was 29.6 J/TH, reflecting the continued optimization within a more concentrated operating footprint. The total number of active miners was 40,592, an 8.7% month-over-month decrease, driven by the Company's continued strategic fleet consolidation and redeployment efforts.

Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in February. As of February 28, 2026, the Company held 2,787.4 BTC, an increase of 31.9 BTC over the prior month. In addition, Ionic remains on track to fulfill its obligations under the 10-year Nscale agreement of the Ward County site (formerly Cedarvale).

Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary Metric February 2026 Capacity (MW)1 147.0 Efficiency (J/THs)2 29.6 Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3 2.53 BTC Mined4 32.95 Average BTC Mined/Day5 1.18 BTC Sold 0 BTC Holdings6 2,787.4

Total current capacity available at hosted and directly owned sites. Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period. The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime and curtailment. Gross BTC mined of 32.95 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for February 2026. Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 1.12. BTC Holdings excludes 1.1 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, an increase of 0.34 BTC from prior month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,754.8 BTC.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ionic Digital Inc.