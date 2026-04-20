Ionic Digital Announces March 2026 Mining and Operations Update

News provided byIonic Digital Inc.
Apr 20, 2026, 08:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc. ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for March 2026.
In March, Ionic Digital mined 28.05 Bitcoin ("BTC"), a decrease of 14.9% compared to the prior month. The Company's site production varied in line with strategic adjustments, following fleet consolidation.
The decline in production was driven by a 19.4% decrease in average hashrate and a 6.8% reduction in network block production, partially offset by a 3.3% decline in the global hashrate. Ionic's share of the global hashrate declined 16.6% month-over-month to 0.21%, reflecting a sharper reduction in company output relative to the total network.
At our four Midland sites, production was 24.26 BTC, a 4.7% month-over-month increase, as the most efficient miners from the Oklahoma GXD facility came online at Midland. At GXD, production was 3.79 BTC, a planned decrease of 61.2% month-over-month due to continued de-racking and reduced operational contribution.
The daily average hashrate was 2.04 EH/s, down 19.4% compared to the prior month, due to the discontinuation of the GXD hosting contract and removal of miners (-62.5%), while Midland remained relatively stable (-1.2%).
Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in March. As of March 31, 2026, the Company held 2,815.6 BTC, an increase of approximately 28.2 BTC over the prior month.
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Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary
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Metric
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March 2026
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Capacity (MW)1
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112.0
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Efficiency (J/THs)2
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29.1
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Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3
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2.04
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BTC Mined4
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28.05
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Average BTC Mined/Day5
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0.90
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BTC Sold
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0.0
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BTC Holdings6
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2,815.6
- Total current energy available at the four Midland sites, representing a change in previous reporting.
Previous reporting only measured total current capacity for mining activities available at hosted and directly
owned sites.
- Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period.
- The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime
and curtailment.
- Gross BTC mined of 28.05 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for March 2026.
- Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 1.18.
- BTC Holdings excludes 0.9 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a change of -0.2 BTC from prior
month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,787.4 BTC.
About Ionic Digital
Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.
SOURCE Ionic Digital Inc.
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