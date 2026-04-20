Ionic Digital Announces March 2026 Mining and Operations Update

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc. ("Ionic Digital" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company supporting the expanding needs of AI and high-performance computing, today issued its unaudited Mining and Operations Update for March 2026.

In March, Ionic Digital mined 28.05 Bitcoin ("BTC"), a decrease of 14.9% compared to the prior month. The Company's site production varied in line with strategic adjustments, following fleet consolidation.

The decline in production was driven by a 19.4% decrease in average hashrate and a 6.8% reduction in network block production, partially offset by a 3.3% decline in the global hashrate. Ionic's share of the global hashrate declined 16.6% month-over-month to 0.21%, reflecting a sharper reduction in company output relative to the total network.

At our four Midland sites, production was 24.26 BTC, a 4.7% month-over-month increase, as the most efficient miners from the Oklahoma GXD facility came online at Midland. At GXD, production was 3.79 BTC, a planned decrease of 61.2% month-over-month due to continued de-racking and reduced operational contribution.

The daily average hashrate was 2.04 EH/s, down 19.4% compared to the prior month, due to the discontinuation of the GXD hosting contract and removal of miners (-62.5%), while Midland remained relatively stable (-1.2%).

Ionic Digital continues to maintain its zero-debt position and liquidated no BTC in March. As of March 31, 2026, the Company held 2,815.6 BTC, an increase of approximately 28.2 BTC over the prior month.

Key Mining and Operating Metrics Summary Metric March 2026 Capacity (MW)1 112.0 Efficiency (J/THs)2 29.1 Daily Average Hashrate (EH/s)3 2.04 BTC Mined4 28.05 Average BTC Mined/Day5 0.90 BTC Sold 0.0 BTC Holdings6 2,815.6

Total current energy available at the four Midland sites, representing a change in previous reporting.

Previous reporting only measured total current capacity for mining activities available at hosted and directly

owned sites. Represents the capabilities of active miners during the reporting period. The reported hashrate is derived from internal performance data. Hashrate values reflect miner downtime

and curtailment. Gross BTC mined of 28.05 BTC. No hosting fees were paid in BTC for March 2026. Average BTC/Day in the prior month was 1.18. BTC Holdings excludes 0.9 BTC earned but in transit as of month-end, a change of -0.2 BTC from prior

month. The BTC balance at the end of the prior month was 2,787.4 BTC.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital Inc. is a digital infrastructure company that develops strategic powered land assets for data centers, high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining. Learn more at www.ionicdigital.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ionic Digital Inc.