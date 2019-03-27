IOT, Cloud, Security Leader Scott Sullivan Joins GlobalMed as Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Worldwide Sales

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual care solutions, today announced that it has hired Scott Sullivan as Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Worldwide Sales.

Sullivan most recently served as SVP for Worldwide Sales & Channels for Atomiton, Inc., the leading IoT operating system for industrial solutions focused within smart cities, oil & gas, manufacturing, and transportation. He brings over two decades of sales and executive leadership experience to GlobalMed, including successful leadership of technology companies that have defined or redefined markets in IoT, cloud, security and big data analytics.

In his new role at GlobalMed, Sullivan will leverage his decades of executive experience leading global sales and channel efforts, and bring a tech savvy, team builder approach to lead revenue generation activities for marketing, sales, and customer support. His deep IoT experience will also inform GlobalMed's roadmap for its virtual care platform and data-capturing clinical devices as they continue to expand remote patient monitoring and predictive analytics.

"From the outset, we were impressed by Scott's demonstrated success as a global sales and channel leader," said Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO of GlobalMed. "He is uniquely able to visualize the entirety of a complex channel and sales environment, put the right people in place to drive it forward, and inspire those around him to commit to meeting their goals. But what truly set him apart is the breadth of his technology background. His globally informed expertise in IoT, security, cloud technologies, and big data analytics will be an asset not just to our sales and channel teams, but to GlobalMed's clients and partners—the providers who are counting on us to help them improve patient care not just in the U.S. but around the world."

"Since it launched 17 years ago, GlobalMed has been the leader in bringing acute virtual care to military veterans, oil-rig workers, remote tribes, the President of the United States, and millions of other patients worldwide," Sullivan said. "This is an exciting time to be joining GlobalMed as they move from the acute space to ambulatory and remote patient monitoring—via a software platform and hardware that makes the highest quality virtual care available to the patients and providers who need it most."

Prior to leading global sales and channels efforts at Atomiton, Gigamon, and VSS Monitoring (acquired by Netscout), Sullivan served as president and CEO of Intera Communications, and previously served as president and CEO of VidSoft (acquired by Citrix). Before beginning his career in the private sector, Sullivan served as a Tank Commander and Platoon Leader in the United States Marine Corps.

