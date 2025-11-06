IoT Market worth $865.20 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT Market is estimated to be USD 547.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 865.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during 2025–2030.

Browse 236 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 285 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

IoT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 547.06 billion

USD 547.06 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 865.20 billion

USD 865.20 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.6%

IoT Market Trends & Insights:

The IoT Market growth is primarily driven by the expanding connectivity ecosystem and accelerated digital transformation across industries.

The Smart Healthcare segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The IoT platforms segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Connectivity segment to dominate the IoT Market and is projected to exhibit the 11.0% CAGR during forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific to register fastest growth rate during forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=573

Enterprises are increasingly adopting IoT solutions to enable predictive maintenance, improve supply chain visibility, and deliver personalized customer experiences. With IoT, businesses can collect and analyze vast amounts of operational data, resulting in more informed decision-making and cost savings. The integration of IoT with AI and analytics platforms is also enabling advanced automation and proactive risk management, further driving enterprise-level adoption.

The rapid deployment of 5G networks is accelerating IoT adoption by offering faster data transmission, low latency, and massive device connectivity. This enhanced network capability supports applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart factories, and remote healthcare monitoring. The expansion of 5G infrastructure across urban and industrial areas is creating new opportunities for real-time IoT applications that rely on ultra-reliable communication.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=573

The Smart Healthcare segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The integration of IoT in healthcare is transforming patient care by enabling continuous health tracking, real-time diagnostics, and data-driven clinical decision-making. Wearable sensors and IoT-enabled devices help monitor vital signs, medication adherence, and chronic conditions, improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital visits. Hospitals are deploying IoT for asset management, staff coordination, and predictive maintenance of medical equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and connected health solutions. With advancements in 5G, edge computing, and AI analytics, IoT is enabling personalized and preventive healthcare models. As governments and healthcare providers invest in smart health infrastructure, the segment is poised for rapid and sustained growth globally.

The IoT platforms segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

IoT platforms enable seamless device management, data integration, and real-time analytics for enterprises across industries. Leading providers such as Microsoft Azure IoT, AWS IoT Core, and Huawei OceanConnect IoT Platform offer scalable, cloud-based solutions that support millions of connected devices. The need for centralized control, interoperability, and predictive insights drives the growing use of IoT platforms in manufacturing and energy. These platforms also integrate AI, ML, and edge capabilities, enabling automation and faster decision-making. With organizations increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud models, IoT platforms are becoming the backbone of digital ecosystems, supporting both enterprise-scale and consumer IoT deployments efficiently.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=573

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth rate during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific IoT Market is evolving into a highly dynamic ecosystem characterized by strong collaboration between technology providers, telecom operators, and governments. Regional policies encouraging digital economies, such as Japan's Society 5.0 and India's Digital India program, are creating a favorable environment for IoT innovation. Startups and enterprises across various verticals, including healthcare, energy, and retail, are leveraging IoT to deliver data-driven insights and enhance service delivery. The increasing availability of low-cost sensors and cloud-based IoT platforms is further enhancing accessibility for SMEs. Meanwhile, large enterprises are integrating IoT with AI and blockchain to improve transparency and traceability in supply chains. Despite infrastructure gaps in certain emerging economies, the Asia Pacific continues to attract significant investments in IoT, making it a strategic hub for technology experimentation and large-scale deployments over the next decade.

Top Companies in IoT Market:

The Top Companies in IoT Market are such as Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments (US), Siemens (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), PTC (US), STMicroelectronics (ST) (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), HP (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Advantech (Taiwan), Bosch (Germany) TDK Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell (US), Oracle (US), Software AG (Germany), STC (Saudi Arabia), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Ericsson (Sweden), Avnet (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), HQSoftware (Estonia), Blues (US), Telit Cinterion (US), Particle (US), ClearBlade (Texas), Ayla Networks (US), Losant (Ohio), and emnify (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Bare Metal Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Parking Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital Workplace Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Railways Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets