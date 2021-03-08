IoT Sensors Market worth $29.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "IoT Sensors Market with COVID-19 impact by Sensor type, Network Technology, Vertical, Application, and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 29.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2021–2026. Increasing use of sensors in IoT applications due to cost and size reduction, and technological advancement, and Introduction of 3GPP Release 13 and Release 14 specifications are the key factors driving the growth of the IoT sensors market. The Growth of Internet penetration rate and High demand for connected and wearables devices are factors propelling the growth of the IoT sensors market.

"Pressure sensor to hold the largest share of the IoT sensors market in 2020"

The market for pressure sensors is largely driven by increased concerns regarding safety, comfort levels, and reduction in automobile emissions. The regulatory mandates requiring the compulsory installation of onboard diagnostics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will further lead to growth in demand for pressure sensors.

"The market for the Industrial IoT vertical to hold the largest share of the IoT sensors market in 2020"

The key factor fueling the growth of the industrial IoT segment of the IoT sensors market is the requirement to implement predictive maintenance techniques in different industries to monitor the working of industrial equipment to avoid unscheduled downtimes in production cycles. The intelligent wireless sensors constantly monitor parameters of critical processes in industrial environments, thereby leading to the increased operational efficiencies of industries.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are key contributors to the growth and the development of the IoT sensors market in APAC. The growing penetration of the Internet across commercial and residential spaces, along with broadening consumer base, increasing disposable income of the masses, and improving IT infrastructures are some key determinants supplementing the growth of the IoT sensors market in APAC.

Texas Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Broadcom (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), TDK (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Analog Devices (US), Omron (Japan) are the key players in the market.

