IoT Tech Connect Pitch Competition Winner Announced

The IoT pitch competition was aimed at identifying the six startups in Autonomous and Connected Vehicles, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Connected Tech, Smart Cities/Smart Homes, Industry IoT and Cyber Security IoT. Other finalists were brandVR, CARMERA, Inspired Biometric, Giggso, Sample Serve.

"Technology is disrupting everything and has fundamentally changed every business. Everything around us has become connected and the future belongs to technology and innovation-driven growth. The Pitch Club competition will help build the IoT ecosystem in Michigan, contributing to Michigan's competitiveness, job growth and future economy," said Tel Ganesan, Managing Director, Kyyba Innovations.

About IoT Tech Connect

IoT TechConnect is co-produced by MITechNews.Com, an Ann Arbor media group covering technology and entrepreneurs statewide, and CloudTech1.com, a Rochester Hills managed service provider that offers Satellite always on Internet business connections, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity products – all part of its Virtual IT department for business.

About Kyyba Innovations (KI)

Kyyba Innovations is a global second stage startup accelerator investing in technology and IP related startups in broad based industries. We provide a custom acceleration program and scaling services to startups, including Customer Development, Product Development, and Investment in exchange for equity. Industries Include: Health, Mobility, IoT, Industrial, Energy, Automotive, BlockChain, and Fintech.

