Iovate Expands Hydroxycut® Line with Two New Innovations: Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Glucose Support & Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Berberine DHB

Revolutionary Hydroxycut® Formulas Combine Unique Ingredients for Enhanced Results in Weight Management and Glucose Support

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iovate Health Sciences, the company behind America's #1 weight loss supplement brand, Hydroxycut®, is proud to announce the release of two groundbreaking products: Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Glucose Support and Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Berberine DHB. These innovative formulas are designed to support healthy living and enhance weight management, continuing Hydroxycut's 25-year legacy of helping countless people achieve their lifestyle goals.

Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Glucose Support is formulated with Reducose®, a specialized extract from mulberry leaves, to help stabilize blood glucose levels within the healthy range after carbohydrate intake. This groundbreaking formula also includes Green Coffee for weight loss, B Vitamins for metabolic energy, the popular ingredient Ceylon Cinnamon plus Caffeine to reduce occasional fatigue and boost energy and focus.

Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Berberine DHB is a powerful weight loss formula featuring GlucoVantage® dihydroberberine (DHB), which offers 20 times more concentration than traditional Berberine HCL and enhanced bioavailability in addition to being easy on the stomach. This cutting-edge 5-in-1 formula also includes Green Coffee for weight management, plus Magnesium, Ceylon Cinnamon, and Chromium.

"We're thrilled to introduce these new products to the Hydroxycut lineup," said Suleen Mak, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation. "Both Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Glucose Support and Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Berberine DHB are designed with our customers' healthy lifestyle and wellness in mind, offering powerful, effective and safe tools to help them reach their goals."

Both Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Glucose Support and Hydroxycut Pro Clinical Berberine DHB are available for purchase on Hydroxycut.com for $39.99. By the end of August, they will be available at Walmart stores and online for $29.97, and by mid-September, they can be found on Amazon.com for $29.99.

About Iovate Health Sciences Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences Inc. is a leading global innovator in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to developing high-quality, science-backed dietary supplements and fitness products. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Iovate offers a diverse portfolio of brands and products designed to support a healthy lifestyle and enhance personal well-being. Founded in 1995, Iovate has grown to become a trusted name in the industry, serving millions of customers around the world.

About Hydroxycut®

Hydroxycut® is America's #1 weight loss supplement brand, renowned for its effective and innovative formulas. For over 25 years, Hydroxycut® has been at the forefront of weight management, providing trusted solutions to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. The Hydroxycut® line features a range of products formulated with high-quality, research-backed ingredients to support weight loss, improve metabolism, and enhance overall wellness. Committed to delivering results and empowering users, Hydroxycut® continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge advancements and a dedication to customer success.

