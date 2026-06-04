Iowa American Water Announces Jacqueline Kleppe as Manager of External Communications

DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water announced today that Jacqueline Kleppe has been appointed to Manager of External Communications, reporting to Brad Nielsen, President of Iowa American Water. In this role, Kleppe will lead the company's communications and external affairs efforts and oversee communications strategy across the state. She is replacing Lisa Reisen, who retired from the company after 41 years of service.

Kleppe joins Iowa American Water from University of Iowa Health Care, where she served as director of outreach and engagement. She led community engagement efforts that increased regional visibility, managed statewide outreach programs that expanded access to STEM education and workforce development opportunities, and built strong relationships with businesses, nonprofits and other stakeholders to advance healthcare access, education and other initiatives.

"Jackie brings to her new position a wealth of valuable experience and strong track record of successful external affairs, community outreach and relationship building," said Nielsen. "We're excited to have her join our team and further our efforts to educate customers about the services we provide."

Kleppe has been active in the community through a number of advisory and board positions for non-profit organizations including United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties, Iowa Sports Foundation, Iowa City Area Development, and Iowa Children's Museum, and she also has served on the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Board. She has a master's degree in organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University and a bachelor's degree in journalism and communications from the University of Iowa.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 85 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 225,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water