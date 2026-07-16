Pennsylvania American Water Awarded PENNVEST Funding Totaling $64+ Million for Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects in Allegheny, Cumberland and Susquehanna Counties

Low-interest funding helps keep customer costs down while advancing water quality

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shapiro administration yesterday announced that Pennsylvania American Water was awarded grants and low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) totaling $64,106,000. The funding will support water infrastructure improvement projects in Allegheny, Cumberland and Susquehanna counties.

"At Pennsylvania American Water, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality, reliable water and wastewater services while also meeting environmental standards and state and federal regulations. We're thankful to PENNVEST for approving our funding requests and supporting us in that mission," said the company's vice president of engineering, Tony Nokovich. "These projects will have a positive impact on the service provided for our customers by enabling us to continue our efforts to improve water and infrastructure across the state."

A PENNVEST grant of $2,694,306 and loan of $6,205,694 will fund the replacement of approximately 575 identified lead and galvanized lead-impacted water service lines in Dormont Borough, Allegheny County. The removal of all leaded components will provide direct water quality improvements to customers and is consistent with regulatory and Pennsylvania American Water initiatives to eliminate lead-containing lines from the public water supply system. Learn more at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/leadfacts. The interest terms for the loan are 1.00% for the full 25.25-year loan period.

"I am proud to have advocated for this funding and look forward to the positive impact it will make in Dormont," said Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana. "Clean water infrastructure continues to be a priority of mine and when the state can partner with organizations such as Pennsylvania American Water to make that happen, it is good for everyone."

"This is an incredible investment for Dormont. Not only will it ensure that people have clean drinking water and infrastructure that will hold up for decades to come, but it will also protect residents from footing the bill of replacement, which is so important right now as costs are rising everywhere," said Pennsylvania State Representative Jen Mazzocco.

In Cumberland County, a PFAS project to construct a new per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) treatment system at the company's Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant, which serves customers across 12 municipalities, received a PENNVEST grant of $2,447,879 and loan of $27,758,121. The proposed upgrades will install new granular activated carbon filter vessels designed to help ensure water meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency PFAS regulations going into effect in 2029. It will also include additional pump, electrical, back-up power, security and stormwater improvements required as part of the new treatment system. The interest terms for the loan are 1.743% for the first five years and 2.179% for the remainder of the 20-year loan period.

"Access to safe, reliable drinking water is absolutely essential," said Pennsylvania State Representative Thomas Kutz. "This $2.4 million state grant represents a significant investment in our community and in the roughly 85,000 people who depend on the Silver Spring Water Treatment Plant. I'm grateful to Pennsylvania American Water for its continued commitment to strengthening Cumberland County's water infrastructure and ensuring a dependable supply for generations to come."

Pennsylvania American Water's Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant construction project in Harmony Township received a $25,000,000 PENNVEST loan. Due to the significant age, ongoing maintenance requirements and concerns related to the structural integrity of the existing plant's facilities, a new water treatment plant will be constructed on nearby company property to serve the system's more than 4,200 customers. The interest terms for the loan are 1.00% for the first five years and 1.743% for the remainder of the 20-year loan period.

"Funding this project will ensure families in our community have safe, reliable drinking water by replacing aging infrastructure and modernizing treatment systems," said Pennsylvania State Senator Lisa Baker. "With PENNVEST's low‑interest financing, it delivers long-term health and affordability benefits for the 1,481 households who depend on this water supply."

"Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to pure water, and my Administration is continuing that work by investing in projects that modernize aging water infrastructure, replace lead service lines, and address contaminants like PFAS," said Governor Josh Shapiro in the Commonwealth's official announcement. "PENNVEST is helping communities across the Commonwealth make these critical upgrades so more Pennsylvanians have clean, safe, reliable drinking water when they turn on the tap."

Since July 2024, PENNVEST has awarded Pennsylvania American Water more than $261.6 million in funding, including $29 million in grants and $231 million in low-interest loans to support statewide water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Learn more about this funding and how it helps the company reduce costs for its customers at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/pennvest.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water