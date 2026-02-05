Iowa American Water Announces Launch of 2026 American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grant Program

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water is thrilled to announce the launch of the American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.

"River Action and the community have long benefitted from a collaboration with Iowa American Water that addresses water quality and education," said Kathy Wine, Executive Director of River Action, Inc. "The American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grant helped provide funding for CoCoRaSH rain gauges and training for our high school and college students who attended the Next Gen Summit in October 2025. These students will become a network of volunteers reporting rain observations using their gauges, which will get reported to organizations like the National Weather Service to assess the data."

In 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined total of $1.7 million to 80 organizations in 12 states, supporting organizations located in communities served by American Water, including five from Iowa-based organizations:

Clinton Substance Abuse Council

Bettendorf Public Library Foundation

Nahant Marsh Education Center

River Action, Inc.

Vince Jetter Community Center

"As a provider of safe, clean water and wastewater service for customers in Iowa, a commitment to the well-being of the environment and our watersheds is at the heart of all we do. We understand that as a company, we play an important role in protecting, restoring and enhancing these shared resources. We also know we can't do it alone," said Iowa American Water President Brad Nielsen. "We're thankful for the many dedicated community partners we're able to collaborate with as they work to address environmental concerns, offer educational resources and ensure the health and vitality of our watersheds for generations to come. We encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for a Water and Environment Grant."

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to work collaboratively with Iowa American Water and launch the 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across the nation," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to understand the importance of water education and conservation, while also encouraging local organizations to engage in protecting this vital resource."

Applications will be accepted through March 6, 2026. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, grant eligibility and how to apply here.

