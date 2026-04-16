Iowa American Water Parent Company Celebrates 140 Years of Providing Safe and Reliable Water and Wastewater Services to Customers and Communities in 2026

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in the U.S., proudly highlights American Water's 140 year milestone of providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to the communities it serves. Founded in 1886, American Water now serves more than 14 million people across 14 regulated states and 18 military installations, including approximately 225,000 people in Iowa.

"Iowa American Water remains committed to investing in the systems and communities who rely on us every day," said Brad Nielsen, President of Iowa American Water. "As our parent company celebrates 140 years of providing safe, reliable water and wastewater service in 2026, we are proud to continue that legacy locally. In Iowa, we plan to invest more than $52 million in infrastructure upgrades in 2026, to further enhance reliability and affordability for our customers."

Additionally, Iowa American Water will recognize the following milestones in 2026, including:

Our Project Help to Others customer assistance program will mark more than 30 years of service, with enhancements designed to better support qualifying customers. The program has been administered since its inception in 1993 by Community Action of Eastern Iowa.

will mark more than 30 years of service, with enhancements designed to better support qualifying customers. The program has been administered since its inception in 1993 by Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The 15 th anniversary of the American Water Charitable Foundation , commemorating more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to communities served by American Water. In 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation contributed over $197,000 to 59 organizations in Iowa.

, commemorating more than $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to communities served by American Water. In 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation contributed over $197,000 to 59 organizations in Iowa. The 45th anniversary of American Water's Research & Development Program, advancing science and innovation to support the long‑term safety and reliability of drinking water systems.

Learn more about American Water's history here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 85 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 225,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com and follow Iowa American Water on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water