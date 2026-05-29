MORE THAN 330 STUDENTS FROM ACROSS TENNESSEE GRADUATE FROM ONLINE SCHOOL TENNESSEE CONNECTIONS ACADEMY

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduates from Tennessee Connections Academy, a full-time, tuition-free online public school for students in grades 4-12, celebrated their achievements in front of family and friends at Tennessee State University's Kean Hall earlier this month.

Tennessee Connections Academy's Class of 2026 consisted of 336 graduates from cities and towns across the state, such as Clarksville, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, who have benefited from a high-quality online education. Among this year's graduates, 43 percent plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, including Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Alabama and Western Kentucky University. Additionally, 44 percent plan to enter the workforce after graduation, while others plan to pursue vocational training, serve in the military, or take a gap year.

"The Class of 2026 has demonstrated remarkable dedication in reaching this milestone," said Dr. Dusty Reed, Executive Director of Tennessee Connections Academy. "They are a motivated and dynamic group of students, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve next. Their drive and determination have truly prepared them for the exciting opportunities ahead."

The commencement ceremony featured remarks from Tennessee Connections Academy faculty including Dr. Reed. Valedictorian Angelique Rund, of Lebanon, and Salutatorian Lily May Clippinger, of Memphis, were recognized for their outstanding achievement in earning the highest academic honors of the graduating class.

"Tennessee Connections Academy gave me the flexibility to have an education that wasn't limited to a traditional brick-and-mortar school schedule," said Lily May. "I was able to attend college, earning 27 credits towards my future college goals, while completing my high school course requirements a full semester early. That flexibility also made room for me to gain real world experiences, volunteer, travel and develop my creativity and leadership skills."

While enrolled with Tennessee Connections Academy, Lily May participated in the National Honors Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Public Relations Student Society of America and the Future Business Leaders of America. She traveled internationally to 14 different countries and completed two internships. Lily May will be attending the University of Memphis Honors College and the University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts, where she will pursue the Accelerated Bachelor's to Master's program from a BA in Public Relations to a MA in Journalism and Strategic Media.

Tennessee Connections Academy offers a comprehensive virtual school experience that keeps students motivated and engaged with a strong circle of support and a deep sense of belonging. The school's team of supportive and experienced educators, specially trained in online instruction, establish meaningful connections with students, helping them achieve their full potential and reach their goals. Parents and caregivers are involved in the learning journey as their child's Learning Coach, serving as their mentor and guide throughout the school day.

Tennessee Connections Academy continues to prepare students for life after graduation through its established College and Career Readiness program. Available to middle and high school students, the program blends core academic coursework with industry aligned, career-focused pathways, including IT, business, health sciences, and marketing. Students also build durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and teamwork, while gaining access to career exploration and industry networking opportunities that help them build confidence, make connections, and clarify their future goals.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is open for students in grades 4-12. Families interested in Tennessee Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.TennesseeConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Tennessee Connections Academy

Tennessee Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for 4-12 students. True to our name, we believe meaningful connections drive better academic outcomes, so we build a strong circle of support that unites students, families, and educators. Operating in partnership with the Johnson County Schools, Tennessee Connections Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that helps keep students engaged in a safe learning environment. Beyond academics, our teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, partnering with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills needed to thrive in the real world by becoming resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit www.TennesseeConnectionsAcademy.com.

SOURCE Connections Academy