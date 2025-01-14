IOWA NORTHERN RAILWAY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

18 Maintenance of Way Workers Unionize with Teamsters

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers from the Iowa Northern Railway have voted unanimously to join the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) of the Teamsters Rail Conference.

"We welcome our newest brothers on the Iowa Northern and are enthusiastic to help make their railroad a better place to work," said Thomas Kirby, Director of Organizing at the BMWED. "It has been great getting to know these new members and working with them to address their needs. I'm positive that great things are on the horizon."

This group of workers chose to unionize so they can secure the higher wages, better benefits, and improved work conditions that come with Teamsters representation.

"Such a resounding vote signifies the trust this new group of members has in our brotherhood," said Brian Rumler, General Chairman of the BMWED's Unified System Division (USD). "These workers recognize that we are stronger together, and the USD is proud to represent them."

Based in Waterloo, Iowa, the Class III Iowa Northern Railway serves over 250 miles of track throughout the state. The carrier has three interchanges with Class I railroads – allowing freight to travel more efficiently to its destination.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters