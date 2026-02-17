Iowa State center Audi Crooks leads the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team, recognizing 20 student-athletes giving back to their communities

Key takeaways:

Allstate and NACDA named 20 student-athletes to the 2025-26 Winter Good Works Team for their community service and leadership.

Iowa State's Audi Crooks was selected team captain for her foundation's work supporting youth and families in Iowa.

The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team was created to spotlight and reward student-athletes for their outstanding community service.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) today announced the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter), a group of 20 student-athletes whose service strengthened their campuses and communities. Iowa State junior center Audi Crooks was named team captain for her exceptional support of kids and families across Iowa.

Audi Crooks, Iowa State center and captain of the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter)

The Allstate NACDA Good Works Team was created to spotlight student-athletes for their outstanding community service. Honorees include men and women from NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and junior/community colleges, with student-athletes recognized each season across winter, spring and fall sports.

This season's team was selected from 180 student-athletes nominated by their schools. Honorees receive a monetary contribution from Allstate to further support their community service, with the team captain receiving an additional contribution and Good Works Team letterman jacket.

Chris DeBiase, Allstate executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel and collegiate sports ambassador:

"Allstate's longstanding support of collegiate athletics is part of its commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Collegiate athletics shaped who I am as a leader and it's a privilege to celebrate the leadership these student-athletes are demonstrating through service."

Holly Rowe, ESPN Sports Commentator:

"As a reporter, I get to see the heart behind these athletes, and it is powerful. Programs like the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team give student‑athletes a national platform to lead and serve in meaningful ways. It takes organizations like Allstate and NACDA to build and fund opportunities that elevate community service, and I am inspired by their commitment. This team represents young people who use their influence to lift others, and it is an honor to celebrate them."

Iowa State center Audi Crooks named Winter Good Works Team captain

Crooks launched the Audi Crooks Foundation in 2025 to provide financial assistance and resources to youth engaged in education, athletics and arts programming.

In its first year, the foundation supported the Boys & Girls Club of Story County and Feed Our Kids Emmetsburg, supplied new uniforms to local youth basketball teams and hosted a Kids and Family Fun Bash in Crooks' hometown. She also launched Knock N Dash, a volunteer program that assembles and delivers food and essential items to families in need.

Crooks donates much of her name, image and likeness (NIL) earnings to the foundation and volunteers regularly with her family. On the court, she has earned national recognition as an Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American and recently surpassed 2,000 career points.

Audi Crooks, captain of the 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter):

"I get to play the game I love, but giving back to Iowa families is the work that grounds me. I hope our team shows other student-athletes what can happen when you use your platform to lift up your community."

Meet the 20 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team honorees

The 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter) includes 10 men and 10 women across all divisions, representing collegiate sports such as basketball, swimming and diving, indoor track and field and wrestling. Honorees support a breadth of service causes and ways student-athletes today are giving back, including:

Connor Barket, Duke University, Men's Wrestling: Created the Rising Athletes Foundation to help provide mentoring, tutoring and fiscal aid to local high school athletes to help them achieve their goals.

Created the Rising Athletes Foundation to help provide mentoring, tutoring and fiscal aid to local high school athletes to help them achieve their goals. Ashtin Elder, Illinois Wesleyan University, Men's Indoor Track & Field: Serves at Eastview Christian Church, mentoring youth, volunteering in the nursery, participating in mission trips and creating digital content through his photography business.

Serves at Eastview Christian Church, mentoring youth, volunteering in the nursery, participating in mission trips and creating digital content through his photography business. Ingrid Janney, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Women's Swimming & Diving: Regularly volunteers with the Race4Chase Kids Triathlon Program in honor of the lives lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School, teaching children how to swim, bike and run.

Regularly volunteers with the Race4Chase Kids Triathlon Program in honor of the lives lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School, teaching children how to swim, bike and run. Flau'jae Johnson, LSU, Women's Basketball: Uses NIL earnings to support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in honor of her late grandmother, donating $1 for every LSU student attending the annual Play4Kay game.

Uses NIL earnings to support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in honor of her late grandmother, donating $1 for every LSU student attending the annual Play4Kay game. Franck Kepnang, University of Washington, Men's Basketball: Launched the Franck & Family Foundation, supporting orphanages in Cameroon and providing care packages to people experiencing homelessness, and serves on the board for the UW Black Student-Athlete Alliance.

Launched the Franck & Family Foundation, supporting orphanages in Cameroon and providing care packages to people experiencing homelessness, and serves on the board for the UW Black Student-Athlete Alliance. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State University, Men's Basketball: Serves as a Youth & Shelter Services Ambassador, inspiring youth through mental wellness, mentorship and community connection in his hometown of Ames.

Serves as a Youth & Shelter Services Ambassador, inspiring youth through mental wellness, mentorship and community connection in his hometown of Ames. Sidney Morris, Morehouse College, Men's Indoor Track & Field: Launched PIES at Morehouse, a holistic wellness and faith-based initiative offering mental health resources, service opportunities and personal development tools to student-athletes across the Atlanta University Center.

Pat Manak, NACDA chief executive officer:

"With each season, the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team provides the platform to shine a bright light on student-athletes who are strengthening their communities, their institutions and their conferences. As we continue to expand this program, NACDA is honored to come together with Allstate to recognize another remarkable group of young leaders in sport."

The full 2025-26 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter) roster, along with the inspiring stories of each student-athlete, can be found here.

About Allstate's Impact Through Collegiate Athletics

Allstate's longstanding support of collegiate athletics is part of its commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Allstate has been a proud member of the collegiate athletics community for 20 years through its university and conference sponsorships, academic scholarships and community impact initiatives. Since 2005, the Allstate Good Hands Nets program has raised millions of dollars in scholarships with every field goal and extra point scored. Allstate recently upped the donations for each kick, funding more scholarships for student-athletes across all sports. Since 2008, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) have honored hundreds of student-athletes for outstanding community service through the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. In 2024, Allstate expanded the program in partnership with NACDA to recognize student-athletes across all divisions and sports seasons. This January marked the 20th year as title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of the premier events in college football.

About NACDA

Now in its 61st year, NACDA is the professional and educational Association for more than 24,000 college athletics administrators at more than 2,300 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. NACDA manages 19 professional associations and four foundations. In addition to virtual programming, NACDA hosts and/or has a presence at seven major professional development events in-person annually. The NACDA & Affiliates Convention is the largest gathering of collegiate athletics administrators in the country. For more information, visit www.nacda.com .

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company